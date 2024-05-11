Previous
Big Dipper! by rickster549
Big Dipper!

Stayed out after sunset in hopes to see the aurora borealis. No luck. But did see the big dipper in the sky, so tried to get a shot of that. Probably best on black if you have the time.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
Nice to get stars.
May 12th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
amazing
May 12th, 2024  
