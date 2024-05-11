Sign up
Previous
Photo 3211
Big Dipper!
Stayed out after sunset in hopes to see the aurora borealis. No luck. But did see the big dipper in the sky, so tried to get a shot of that. Probably best on black if you have the time.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th May 2024 9:19pm
Tags
misc-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice to get stars.
May 12th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
amazing
May 12th, 2024
