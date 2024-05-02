Previous
Found the Baby Owl Again Today! by rickster549
Photo 3202

Found the Baby Owl Again Today!

Found the Great Horned Owl baby again today. It was making a little noise, but not enough to pin-point it's location. Looked for a while, and then just looked up and there it was. You just never know where they will be sitting.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
877% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
What a great shot. His feather colors match his surroundings.
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise