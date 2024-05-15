Sign up
Previous
Photo 2969
Half Moon Tonight!
At least it sure looked like that.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th May 2024 9:33pm
Tags
misc-rick365
Cathy
Terrific detail!
May 16th, 2024
