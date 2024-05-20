Previous
Sunset from the Upper Deck/Bank! by rickster549
Photo 3272

Sunset from the Upper Deck/Bank!

Went back up on the bank again for this one. Didn't realize that the tall grass was showing up already, so maybe the new plantings won't be so bad after all. Just need to be able to get a little closer to it.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
896% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
lovely
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise