Previous
Photo 3272
Sunset from the Upper Deck/Bank!
Went back up on the bank again for this one. Didn't realize that the tall grass was showing up already, so maybe the new plantings won't be so bad after all. Just need to be able to get a little closer to it.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th May 2024 8:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
*lynn
ace
lovely
May 21st, 2024
