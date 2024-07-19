Sign up
Photo 3323
Sunset in the Pouring Down Rain!
Went on down, even with the rain coming down, just to see if anything would happen. Was really interesting the way the sun did peak through the clouds like that.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th July 2024 8:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Those orange shades are something.
July 20th, 2024
