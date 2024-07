Tonight's Sunset on the Other Side of the Pier!

Sort of a different view tonight. As sun went down on the other side of the pier, it lit up on the right side of the pier. But with all of the clouds out there, it really gave something for the sun to reflect off of. You'll notice the boats and I think you should see people standing out in the water, they were fishing and catching almost one after the other redfish. Almost couldn't stand it, wanted to get out there and try my luck. :-)