Mom and Baby Great Horned Owl!

Not sure what they were doing, but it almost seemed like they might have been preening each other. Here, mom looks like she's pulling feathers and just before this, the baby was pulling at feathers on mom. Was really something to watch. Just wish they wouldn't be so high up on the trees. This tree is right beside the road, so just hope that they don't decide to fly across the road because it they do, then I won't be able to go after them any more. :-(