Previous
Photo 3232
A Couple of the Baby Barred Owls!
You might have to look close, as the second owl is almost directly behind the one up front. Just wish it would have been in a little better position so they would have both shown up a little better.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Double trouble
June 2nd, 2024
