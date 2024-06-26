Sign up
Photo 3253
I Can Stare at You Longer Than You Can Stare at Me!
Guess I timed it pretty good this morning, as the juvenile Great Horned Owl was really chirping very loud. Guess it was probably trying to get mom to bring it something to snack on.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
birds-rick365
