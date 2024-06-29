Sign up
Previous
Photo 3308
Got to See the Sun for Just a Bit!
And then it was gone. There was just a small hole in the clouds and the sun passed right by it. Thought maybe we might see some lightning, but that didn't happen either.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th June 2024 8:18pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
