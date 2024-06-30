Previous
Got a Couple of Bolts Tonight! by rickster549
Got a Couple of Bolts Tonight!

Wasn't even trying for a shot at the time, but lucked out, just as I snapped the shutter. Then tried to get some other bolts, but guess the storms settled down and didn't really see any other lightning after that.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice composition...love the colors
July 1st, 2024  
