Swallow Tail Kite!

Couldn't believe it. This morning, while the wife and I were on out walk, we were almost home, and we looked up in this tree behind the neighbors house, and there were at least 15 to 18 of these guys sitting up there. So had to pretty much run home and grab the camera and run back. Fortunately, they stayed in the tree. Got the shots that I could. Have never seen this many at one time. I'll post the tree tomorrow.