Previous
May Be A Sunflower! by rickster549
Photo 3013

May Be A Sunflower!

But not totally sure. Seemed to be a little small, but don't think they have been planted all that long. Got to work on changing the background.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
825% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Looks like a pretty sunflower to me.
July 2nd, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
There are different kinds of sunflowers.
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise