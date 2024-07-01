Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3013
May Be A Sunflower!
But not totally sure. Seemed to be a little small, but don't think they have been planted all that long. Got to work on changing the background.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9581
photos
161
followers
54
following
825% complete
View this month »
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
Latest from all albums
3256
3011
3309
3257
3012
3310
3258
3013
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st July 2024 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
*lynn
ace
Looks like a pretty sunflower to me.
July 2nd, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
There are different kinds of sunflowers.
July 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close