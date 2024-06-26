Sign up
Previous
Photo 3008
Another Flower in the Pond!
Along with the Lotus flowers, there are a few of these that are growing along the bank. Sometimes, just hard to get a clear shot, so you've really got to look hard for a clear spot.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th June 2024 12:06pm
Tags
flowers-rick365
