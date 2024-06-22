Previous
One of the Hawks! by rickster549
Photo 3004

One of the Hawks!

Not totally sure about this one. Think it may be a juvenile Red Tailed Hawk, but could be a Red Shouldered Hawk. Whichever, it is sure making a lot of noise around here as you can see that beak wide open.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Rick

