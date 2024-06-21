Previous
The Lotus Flowers are Still in Bloom! by rickster549
Photo 3003

The Lotus Flowers are Still in Bloom!

Lots of these around in this one pond that I go by, so always have to check to see if there is the one in the best position.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
822% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful color and focus
June 22nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
June 22nd, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
simply beautiful, do more!
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise