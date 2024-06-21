Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3003
The Lotus Flowers are Still in Bloom!
Lots of these around in this one pond that I go by, so always have to check to see if there is the one in the best position.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9551
photos
161
followers
54
following
822% complete
View this month »
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
Latest from all albums
3000
3299
3247
3001
3002
3300
3248
3003
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st June 2024 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful color and focus
June 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
June 22nd, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
simply beautiful, do more!
June 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close