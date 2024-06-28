Previous
Baby Barred Owl! by rickster549
Photo 3010

Baby Barred Owl!

Heard this fuzzy headed one making it's loud screech this morning and was actually able to locate it somewhat back in the woods. Just needed to turn around and totally face me for the shot.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
