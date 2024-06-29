Sign up
Previous
Photo 3011
Egret on the Prowl!
For food, of course. Pickings must have been slim, as I never got to see a poke for that minnow.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
1
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9575
photos
161
followers
54
following
824% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th June 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Great reflection and nicely framed by the branches
June 30th, 2024
