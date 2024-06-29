Previous
Osprey Keeping a Close Eye on Me! by rickster549
Photo 3256

Osprey Keeping a Close Eye on Me!

Was on one of the piers, and this one just flew right up in front of me. Looked around for a bit, and then took off
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
892% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Super close up; love those eyes
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise