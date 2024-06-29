Sign up
Previous
Photo 3256
Osprey Keeping a Close Eye on Me!
Was on one of the piers, and this one just flew right up in front of me. Looked around for a bit, and then took off
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
10
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th June 2024 11:17am
View Info
View All
Public
View
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Super close up; love those eyes
June 30th, 2024
