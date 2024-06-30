Previous
Barred Owl Baby! by rickster549
Barred Owl Baby!

Almost walked right under this one and then it finally chirped. Still has that somewhat fuzzy head.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Rick

amyK ace
Cute
July 1st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
July 1st, 2024  
