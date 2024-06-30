Sign up
Photo 3257
Barred Owl Baby!
Almost walked right under this one and then it finally chirped. Still has that somewhat fuzzy head.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th June 2024 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Cute
July 1st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
July 1st, 2024
