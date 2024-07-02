Sign up
Previous
Photo 3014
Swallow Tail Kites!
Don't think I've ever seen this many Swallow Tail Kites together like this. I've missed them flying around this season, but was really pleased, to at least see them like this.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
