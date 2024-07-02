Previous
Swallow Tail Kites! by rickster549
Photo 3014

Don't think I've ever seen this many Swallow Tail Kites together like this. I've missed them flying around this season, but was really pleased, to at least see them like this.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Rick

