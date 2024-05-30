Previous
Spider Web! by rickster549
Spider Web!

Found the spider web today. Just wish it had been earlier with lots of dew on it. Best on black if you have the time.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Rick

rickster549
Barb ace
Incredible, Rick!
May 31st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice web shot
May 31st, 2024  
