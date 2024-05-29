Sign up
Photo 2983
Several Manatees Out for a Swim!
Didn't seem to be too much eating going on this morning, but there was quite a bit of playing going on. A couple of times, seemed like they were getting into a scuffle, as the water exploded and the tail would slap the water.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th May 2024 10:29am
Tags
misc-rick365
Elisa Smith
ace
Such odd looking things they are.
May 30th, 2024
