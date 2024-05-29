Previous
Several Manatees Out for a Swim! by rickster549
Several Manatees Out for a Swim!

Didn't seem to be too much eating going on this morning, but there was quite a bit of playing going on. A couple of times, seemed like they were getting into a scuffle, as the water exploded and the tail would slap the water.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Rick

Elisa Smith ace
Such odd looking things they are.
May 30th, 2024  
