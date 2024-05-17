Previous
Mr Cardinal Having a Snack! by rickster549
Photo 3217

Mr Cardinal Having a Snack!

Got this one out of the back window. Really hard sometimes trying to get that camera through the blinds. :-)
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Rick

