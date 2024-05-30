Previous
Tonight's Sunset From Another Location! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset From Another Location!

Different from last night and different from my normal spot. Was chasing the owls late, so just went to the different spot for the sunset.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful...great composition and light
May 31st, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
May 31st, 2024  
