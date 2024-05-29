Previous
Sunset From the Other Spot! by rickster549
Sunset From the Other Spot!

Guess it was a good thing that I changed locations, as I found out that the pier that I normally go to, was closed. They are repairing the sidewalk that was crushed during the rock placement. Hopefully, they will be done soon.
Rick

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous composition
May 30th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful sunset.
May 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Stunning.
May 30th, 2024  
