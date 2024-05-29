Sign up
Previous
Photo 3281
Sunset From the Other Spot!
Guess it was a good thing that I changed locations, as I found out that the pier that I normally go to, was closed. They are repairing the sidewalk that was crushed during the rock placement. Hopefully, they will be done soon.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
3
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th May 2024 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous composition
May 30th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful sunset.
May 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Stunning.
May 30th, 2024
