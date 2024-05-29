Sign up
Previous
Photo 3229
Osprey and Catfish Flying Along!
Standing on the pier to see if any more manatees would be coming by and saw this Osprey sailing overhead with that large catfish. It actually made a couple of passes overhead. Not sure how many shots I took, but it was a bunch.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
3
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th May 2024 7:45pm
birds-rick365
Elisa Smith
ace
Dinner sorted.
May 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Excellent shot
May 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow what a catch. fav.
May 30th, 2024
