Osprey and Catfish Flying Along! by rickster549
Osprey and Catfish Flying Along!

Standing on the pier to see if any more manatees would be coming by and saw this Osprey sailing overhead with that large catfish. It actually made a couple of passes overhead. Not sure how many shots I took, but it was a bunch.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Elisa Smith ace
Dinner sorted.
May 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Excellent shot
May 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow what a catch. fav.
May 30th, 2024  
