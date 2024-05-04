Sign up
Previous
Photo 3256
More Clouds Then We Needed!
It was really looking like it was going to be an outstanding sunset tonight, but once again, that heavy cloud bank out on the horizon blocked the sun as it went down. Just got a little color after it got on down
4th May 2024
4th May 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
365
NIKON D850
4th May 2024 8:30pm
sunsets-rick365
Barb
ace
The color is fabulous!
May 5th, 2024
