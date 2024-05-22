Sign up
Previous
Photo 3274
No Clouds Tonight, but did Get a Little bit of Color as the Sun Set!
Did get a little bit of color after the sun went down. Tried for a little bit of a different position tonight, and fortunately, there was that sailboat parked out there. Don't normally see that.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9472
photos
163
followers
52
following
896% complete
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3220
2974
3273
3221
2975
3274
3222
2976
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd May 2024 8:32pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
I like that view.
May 23rd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh nice!
May 23rd, 2024
