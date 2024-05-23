Previous
Had a Few Clouds Out There Tonight! by rickster549
Had a Few Clouds Out There Tonight!

As it does so often, there were a lot more clouds up there, but by time sunset came around, most of them had moved on out of the way. But still had enough out there to give somewhat of a colorful evening.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Rick

John Falconer ace
Great shot.
May 24th, 2024  
