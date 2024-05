One More Baby Barred Owl!

Was actually looking for the Great Horned Owl tonight, but just could not find it. So headed back to a different wooded area, and as soon as it got back there, I started hearing that familiar chirp, that the babies make. Took me a little bit, but finally found one of them sitting up in the tree. While shooting this one, I could hear at least one other one, but just didn't have the time to keep looking for it.