Previous
Photo 2957
Anhinga Doing a Lot of Preening!
This Anhinga was up there for a long time doing a lot of preening. Don't quite understand why, as it will be right back in the water in just a few minutes.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th April 2024 11:39am
Tags
birds-rick365
