One More View of the Osprey Family!
Photo 2964

One More View of the Osprey Family!

A little different view of the Osprey family with Mom feeding all of the chicks. That one beneath her, really seems to be in a bad spot, but it was still getting fed. Shows best on black if you have the time.
10th May 2024

Rick

