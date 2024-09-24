Sign up
Previous
Photo 3093
Monarch Butterfly!
Went to the Butterfly garden this morning and found several of these guys flying around. And a few of them actually landed and sat fairly still.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
5
5
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
24th September 2024 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
he is a beauty - it's hard to get them sitting still sometimes, well done
September 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture
September 25th, 2024
*lynn
ace
perfect
September 25th, 2024
amyK
ace
Excellent shot
September 25th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
So great! Lovely!
September 25th, 2024
