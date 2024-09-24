Previous
Monarch Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 3093

Monarch Butterfly!

Went to the Butterfly garden this morning and found several of these guys flying around. And a few of them actually landed and sat fairly still.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
KoalaGardens🐨
he is a beauty - it's hard to get them sitting still sometimes, well done
September 25th, 2024  
gloria jones
Fantastic capture
September 25th, 2024  
*lynn
perfect
September 25th, 2024  
amyK
Excellent shot
September 25th, 2024  
Krista Mae
So great! Lovely!
September 25th, 2024  
