Gulf Fritillary Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 3096

Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!

Got this one the other day while at the Garden club. Not in the best of shape, but at least it opened it's wings and held them like that for a couple of shots.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Rick

