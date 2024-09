Sunset After the Storm!

Quite a change from last night, at least I'm pretty sure it is, since I didn't make it down last night. But it was a really nice night tonight out there. Just glad the storm is past and things have settled back down. Just a lot of limbs down in the yard. Spent a big part of the day cleaning up, but did manage to get it all picked up and the trash company ran after that and picked it all up. Yayyyyy!!!!