Photo 2963
Hibiscus Flower!
At the flower garden the other day, there were several of these blooms on the bush. They are so big and bright, it's hard to miss.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers-rick365
Allison Maltese
ace
Nice detail, and I like the tight crop filling the frame.
May 10th, 2024
