Red Shouldered Hawk Up Close!

Was driving back home today and was in the neighborhood and saw this guy up on one of the lines. Actually was able to stop on the road and get a couple of shots, but then went on over to a parking lot and walked back. Fortunately, it was in a section of the median so I was able to get totally out of the road and get the shots. I was almost right under it. Can't believe how fearless these guys are sometimes. Guess it was just too busy looking for stuff on the ground.