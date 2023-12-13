Previous
Snowy Egret Poking for a Minnow! by rickster549
Photo 2815

Snowy Egret Poking for a Minnow!

This guy was walking along the bank looking for a bite. It was making a few pokes along the way, but I never could see if it was getting anything or not.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
I love the stance and dripping water, great reflection too.
December 14th, 2023  
