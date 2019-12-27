Sign up
Photo 1085
Just me and the Trees
Not sure where my phojo has gone so another shot from Christmas day of some tree's I found hanging around at Rutland Water.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
1
1
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2010
photos
240
followers
120
following
297% complete
View this month »
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
25th December 2019 7:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
Great capture of those gradient colors in the sky! FAV!
December 27th, 2019
