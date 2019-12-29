Previous
Crescent moon and venus by rjb71
Photo 1087

Crescent moon and venus

Some nice skies around tonight with the added bonus of the crescent moon and Venus in the sky.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very beautiful looking. Excellent capture.
December 29th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Simply magical and beautifully composed, fav!
December 29th, 2019  
Elizabeth ace
Gorgeous capture! I got the moon and Venus shot too, over an uninspiring parking lot...
December 29th, 2019  
judith deacon ace
Beautiful capture.
December 29th, 2019  
