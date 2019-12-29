Sign up
Photo 1087
Crescent moon and venus
Some nice skies around tonight with the added bonus of the crescent moon and Venus in the sky.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
4
5
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2012
photos
239
followers
121
following
297% complete
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
29th December 2019 4:56pm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very beautiful looking. Excellent capture.
December 29th, 2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Simply magical and beautifully composed, fav!
December 29th, 2019
Elizabeth
ace
Gorgeous capture! I got the moon and Venus shot too, over an uninspiring parking lot...
December 29th, 2019
judith deacon
ace
Beautiful capture.
December 29th, 2019
