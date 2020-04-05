Previous
Back garden sun halo by rjb71
Back garden sun halo

Spotted this halo forming around the sun this afternoon. Something different from the back garden!
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking sky and great pov.
April 5th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
Glorious!
April 5th, 2020  
