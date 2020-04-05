Sign up
Back garden sun halo
Spotted this halo forming around the sun this afternoon. Something different from the back garden!
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking sky and great pov.
April 5th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
Glorious!
April 5th, 2020
