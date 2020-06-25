Previous
Next
Cygnets in the Sun by rjb71
Photo 1247

Cygnets in the Sun

One of many shots from tonight's visit to Exton Hall in Rutland
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
341% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Beautiful shot! Lovely red lines in the plants stems.
June 25th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very much like the soft focus combined with the downy softness of the ducklings. Fav.
June 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise