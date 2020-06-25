Sign up
Photo 1247
Cygnets in the Sun
One of many shots from tonight's visit to Exton Hall in Rutland
25th June 2020
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Tags
30dayswild2020
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful shot! Lovely red lines in the plants stems.
June 25th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Very much like the soft focus combined with the downy softness of the ducklings. Fav.
June 25th, 2020
