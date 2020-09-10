Previous
Autumn Mists by rjb71
Photo 1321

Autumn Mists

Only 8 degrees C this morning and a lot of mist in the valley making for a very Autumnal feel to the day.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details

Shepherdman
Love those layers
September 10th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
umm i don't want autumn just yet. but gorgeous layers accentuated by the mist
September 10th, 2020  
