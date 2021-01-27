Sign up
Paw Prints in the Snow!
One from Monday's sunrise not sure what made these prints in the snow. i like to think it was a fox but its impossible to be sure.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Lesley
ace
I think you’re probably right about the fox. I’m often up early enough to see the sunrise, but I’m never out early enough. Very nice.
January 27th, 2021
