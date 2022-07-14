Sign up
Photo 1874
A Splash in Time
Bit of a breeze tonight at Rutland Water so a bit of fun with the lens ball. Best on black.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
5
4
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2906
photos
264
followers
105
following
513% complete
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
14th July 2022 9:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous capture
July 14th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Fantastic!!
July 14th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
July 14th, 2022
Dianne
I love this. Fav
July 14th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured
July 14th, 2022
