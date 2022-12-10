Previous
Frost and Thorns by rjb71
Photo 1915

Frost and Thorns

Another cold and frosty day. Its not to everyone's tastes, but I really enjoy being out and about in these conditions 1st thing in the morning.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Kitty Hawke ace
Nooooooo.....wayyyyyyy too brrrrrrrrrrrr :)
December 10th, 2022  
carol white ace
Beautiful early morning light and composition.Fav😊
December 10th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot!
December 10th, 2022  
Kim Capson ace
Absolutely beautiful!
December 10th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Stunning!
December 10th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Fabulous fv!
December 10th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
December 10th, 2022  
