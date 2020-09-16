Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2327
painted turtle with reflection
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
6298
photos
16
followers
2
following
637% complete
View this month »
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
Latest from all albums
1006
652
975
653
976
1007
1335
2327
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th September 2020 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
turtle
,
painted turtle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close