Previous
Photo 3017
Golden-crowned kinglet
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
9498
photos
20
followers
2
following
826% complete
View this month »
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
Latest from all albums
1641
1983
3016
1258
1597
1642
1984
3017
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
21st October 2024 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
golden-crowned kinglet
,
calendar2025
