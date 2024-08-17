Sign up
Previous
Photo 1624
red-tailed hawk
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bronze
Camera
OM-1
Taken
17th August 2024 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hawk
,
red-tailed hawk
,
bif
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect
August 18th, 2024
